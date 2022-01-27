Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE)

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 1,297 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,563% compared to the average daily volume of 78 call options.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GWRE shares. BTIG Research increased their price target on Guidewire Software from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on Guidewire Software from $138.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Bank of America downgraded Guidewire Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Guidewire Software from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.00.

Shares of NYSE GWRE opened at $95.43 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.63. The company has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.56 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 5.29 and a quick ratio of 5.29. Guidewire Software has a 1 year low of $91.76 and a 1 year high of $130.95.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $165.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.73 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 13.20% and a negative return on equity of 5.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Guidewire Software will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael Polelle sold 769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.98, for a total transaction of $86,881.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 594 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.12, for a total value of $62,441.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,804 shares of company stock valued at $1,655,512. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Guidewire Software by 2,165.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,439,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375,524 shares during the last quarter. Skye Global Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 165.2% in the second quarter. Skye Global Management LP now owns 1,618,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $182,381,000 after buying an additional 1,008,000 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 62.1% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,073,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $233,750,000 after buying an additional 794,329 shares during the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 58.1% during the second quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 1,067,427 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,320,000 after acquiring an additional 392,128 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 6.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,070,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $602,710,000 after acquiring an additional 308,579 shares during the period.

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which composes of software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

