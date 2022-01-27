Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY)

ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 9,315 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 540% compared to the average daily volume of 1,455 call options.

In related news, major shareholder Influence Ltd Strong sold 4,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total transaction of $28,080,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary William Stassen bought 17,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.60 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in ViewRay during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ViewRay in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of ViewRay by 195.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 6,281 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in ViewRay during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in ViewRay during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of ViewRay in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley raised shares of ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of ViewRay from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ViewRay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ViewRay has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.21.

Shares of VRAY traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.20. The stock had a trading volume of 32,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,313,906. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.08. ViewRay has a 52 week low of $3.79 and a 52 week high of $8.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $691.92 million, a PE ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 0.81.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. ViewRay had a negative net margin of 159.97% and a negative return on equity of 79.12%. The business had revenue of $19.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 90.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that ViewRay will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ViewRay

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system. It develops MRIdian to address the limitations of existing external-beam radiation therapy technologies, and employs MRI-based technology to provide real-time imaging that defines the tumor from the surrounding soft tissue, and other critical organs, both before and during radiation treatment delivery.

