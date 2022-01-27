Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SUHJY) Short Interest Up 971.0% in January

Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SUHJY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,900 shares, a growth of 971.0% from the December 31st total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 389,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS SUHJY traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,961. Sun Hung Kai Properties has a 12 month low of $11.55 and a 12 month high of $16.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.17.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sun Hung Kai Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Sun Hung Kai Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd.

Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited develops and invests in properties for sale and rent in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It develops and sells properties, including residential estates, offices, shopping malls, industrial buildings, and hotels and serviced suites. As of June 30, 2020, the company's land bank comprised 57.5 million square feet of gross floor area in Hong Kong; and 68.1 million square feet of gross floor area in Mainland China.

