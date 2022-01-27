Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Shares Bought by Magnetar Financial LLC

Magnetar Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) by 88.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,526 shares during the quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 583.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at $130,000. 96.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sunstone Hotel Investors alerts:

In other Sunstone Hotel Investors news, CEO Douglas M. Pasquale acquired 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.63 per share, for a total transaction of $95,670.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE SHO opened at $10.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.81 and a beta of 1.29. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a one year low of $10.14 and a one year high of $13.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $167.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.88 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative return on equity of 7.65% and a negative net margin of 38.03%. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s revenue for the quarter was up 479.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Featured Article: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.