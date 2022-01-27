Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,900,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,176,504 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 9.53% of Sunstone Hotel Investors worth $249,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SHO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 62.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 6,762 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 323.5% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 39,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 29,931 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,764,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,759,000 after purchasing an additional 113,976 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $556,000. Institutional investors own 96.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SHO. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Bank of America lowered shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

SHO stock opened at $10.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -14.81 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a one year low of $10.14 and a one year high of $13.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.77.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $167.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.88 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative net margin of 38.03% and a negative return on equity of 7.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 479.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Douglas M. Pasquale bought 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.63 per share, with a total value of $95,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

