SVB Leerink Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report issued on Sunday, January 23rd. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($3.00) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($3.05). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Intra-Cellular Therapies’ FY2023 earnings at ($1.75) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.40) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $22.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.11 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 367.06% and a negative return on equity of 44.88%. Intra-Cellular Therapies’s quarterly revenue was up 201.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.79) EPS.

ITCI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intra-Cellular Therapies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.80.

Intra-Cellular Therapies stock opened at $47.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.87 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.95. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 52 week low of $28.40 and a 52 week high of $55.19.

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, insider Suresh K. Durgam sold 6,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total value of $280,021.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total value of $8,328,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 447,439 shares of company stock valued at $20,644,692 over the last three months. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. 83.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

