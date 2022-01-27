Switch (NYSE:SWCH) Given New $30.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

SWCH has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Switch in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Cowen restated a buy rating on shares of Switch in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James upped their price target on Switch from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Switch from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Switch from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.00.

SWCH stock opened at $24.17 on Wednesday. Switch has a fifty-two week low of $13.38 and a fifty-two week high of $29.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.18 and a beta of 0.68.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). Switch had a return on equity of 3.90% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $158.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Switch will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.052 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Switch’s payout ratio is 123.53%.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $1,010,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $662,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 610,000 shares of company stock worth $15,848,000 over the last three months. Insiders own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Switch by 371.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Switch by 113.6% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Switch during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Switch by 298.1% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Switch during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. 49.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Switch, Inc (Nevada) engages in the provision of technology infrastructure. It specializes in the development of digital platforms for digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers. The firm’s products include Switch CONNECT and Switch SAFE.

