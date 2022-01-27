Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia lowered its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 20.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 179,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,960 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Sysco were worth $14,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Sysco by 10,108.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,695,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669,460 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Sysco by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,532,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090,861 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Sysco by 354.9% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,586,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,983 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Sysco by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,060,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,848,000. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $77.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.51 billion, a PE ratio of 58.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.94. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $68.05 and a 1 year high of $86.73.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). Sysco had a return on equity of 65.93% and a net margin of 1.22%. The company had revenue of $16.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 142.43%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

