Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC cut its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,160 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $2,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SYY. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 10,108.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,695,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,604,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669,460 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 32.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,532,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,385,000 after buying an additional 2,090,861 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the third quarter worth $126,958,000. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 354.9% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,586,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,378,000 after buying an additional 1,237,983 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 22.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,060,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,713,000 after buying an additional 1,116,289 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SYY opened at $77.06 on Thursday. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.05 and a fifty-two week high of $86.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $39.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.37.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). Sysco had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 65.93%. The company had revenue of $16.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Sysco’s payout ratio is presently 142.43%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays raised Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Sysco from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sysco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.00.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

