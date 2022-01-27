T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Acquired by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 662,559 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,769 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $130,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,760,181 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,690,129,000 after purchasing an additional 436,234 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,101,729 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,431,617,000 after purchasing an additional 242,485 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,610,935 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $904,975,000 after buying an additional 136,667 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 11.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,065,026 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $606,783,000 after buying an additional 308,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,001,066 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $396,147,000 after buying an additional 59,081 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 7,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total transaction of $1,431,273.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.58, for a total transaction of $2,993,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TROW opened at $156.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $191.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.28. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $150.69 and a 1-year high of $224.55.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.71% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TROW shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $212.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $211.00 price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Friday, October 8th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $159.00 to $136.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $212.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.43.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management organization, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of mutual funds, subadvisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries.

