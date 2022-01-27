TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring service in China. It offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry and biology. The Company delivers its tutoring services through small classes, personalized premium services i.e. one-on-one tutoring and online course offerings. Its extensive network consists of learning centers and service centers in Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Guangzhou, Tianjin and Wuhan, as well as the Company’s online platform. TAL Education Group is headquartered in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut shares of TAL Education Group from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TAL Education Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.30.

Shares of TAL stock opened at $2.76 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.53 and a beta of -0.05. TAL Education Group has a 12 month low of $2.73 and a 12 month high of $90.96.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in TAL Education Group by 8.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,457,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,250,000 after purchasing an additional 4,909,065 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in TAL Education Group by 11.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,882,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230,117 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in TAL Education Group by 11.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,644,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,767 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,229,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,085,000 after acquiring an additional 4,481,288 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 213.9% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 9,873,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,109,000 after acquiring an additional 6,727,623 shares during the period. 37.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TAL Education Group

TAL Education Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of after-school tutoring programs for primary and secondary school students. Its services are delivered through small classes; personalized premium services, such as one-on-one tutoring; and online course offerings for primary and middle school students.

