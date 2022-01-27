Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.183 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has decreased its dividend by 48.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a payout ratio of 94.8% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect Tanger Factory Outlet Centers to earn $1.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.73 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.7%.

Shares of SKT stock opened at $17.55 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -350.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.88. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a one year low of $12.38 and a one year high of $22.51.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.15). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a negative return on equity of 0.80%. The company had revenue of $112.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Chad Perry sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.28, for a total transaction of $106,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 9,762 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $461,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,138,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,565,000 after acquiring an additional 45,833 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SKT. Compass Point upgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.17.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc is a fully-integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating and managing outlet shopping centers. The company was founded by Stanley K. Tanger in 1981 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

