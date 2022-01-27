TD Securities Cuts goeasy (TSE:GSY) Price Target to C$240.00

goeasy (TSE:GSY) had its target price cut by research analysts at TD Securities from C$260.00 to C$240.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 67.74% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$182.00 to C$207.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of goeasy from C$190.00 to C$202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of goeasy from C$207.00 to C$226.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of goeasy from C$196.00 to C$220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of goeasy to C$220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, goeasy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$213.25.

goeasy stock traded down C$4.75 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$143.08. The stock had a trading volume of 61,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,717. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$173.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$182.74. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.33 billion and a PE ratio of 9.56. goeasy has a 52-week low of C$92.50 and a 52-week high of C$218.35. The company has a current ratio of 14.55, a quick ratio of 14.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.54.

goeasy (TSE:GSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.79 by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$219.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$219.93 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that goeasy will post 11.9599998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other goeasy news, Director Susan Doniz bought 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$187.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$28,116.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,850 shares in the company, valued at C$346,764. Also, Director Karen Basian bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$193.32 per share, with a total value of C$193,318.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,319,816.

goeasy Ltd. provides loans and other financial services to consumers in Canada. It also leases household products to consumers. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans, and secured saving loans; loan protection plans; and an optional home and auto benefits products, which offers road side assistance and a suite of other support services, as well as credit monitoring services.

