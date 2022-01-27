TD Securities Trims Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Target Price to C$220.00

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) had its price objective lowered by TD Securities from C$235.00 to C$220.00 in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CJT. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Cargojet from C$205.00 to C$201.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Cargojet from C$245.00 to C$240.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. increased their price target on Cargojet from C$230.00 to C$240.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Cargojet from C$300.00 to C$295.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, CIBC reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$245.00 price objective on shares of Cargojet in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cargojet has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$234.36.

CJT stock opened at C$178.60 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 67.68. Cargojet has a twelve month low of C$155.42 and a twelve month high of C$221.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$169.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$184.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.90.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.53 by C($0.61). The company had revenue of C$189.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$180.80 million. Research analysts predict that Cargojet will post 6.1399997 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. Cargojet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.42%.

About Cargojet

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

