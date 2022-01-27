Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Stock Position in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) by 26.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in MaxLinear were worth $561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in MaxLinear by 333.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 37,491 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after buying an additional 28,846 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in MaxLinear by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 61,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in MaxLinear by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 650,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,640,000 after buying an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in MaxLinear by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 159,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,758,000 after buying an additional 26,230 shares during the period. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in MaxLinear in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,077,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP William Kelly Jones sold 12,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total transaction of $891,126.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on MaxLinear from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on MaxLinear from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on MaxLinear from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on MaxLinear from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.20.

MaxLinear stock opened at $58.53 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of -390.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.81. MaxLinear, Inc. has a one year low of $30.47 and a one year high of $77.89.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $229.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.76 million. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 26.85% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. MaxLinear’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MaxLinear

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

