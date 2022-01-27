Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 3,918 Shares of Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,918 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Arconic were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Arconic during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Arconic during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arconic during the third quarter valued at $92,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Arconic during the second quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Arconic during the second quarter valued at $128,000. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arconic stock opened at $31.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.57. Arconic Co. has a one year low of $21.80 and a one year high of $38.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.84 and a 200 day moving average of $32.56.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Arconic had a positive return on equity of 6.53% and a negative net margin of 6.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arconic Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ARNC shares. TheStreet raised Arconic from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Arconic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Arconic from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Arconic in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.20.

Arconic Company Profile

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

