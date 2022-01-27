Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 9,421 Shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 26.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,421 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Lexington Realty Trust were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 64.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lexington Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at $69,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lexington Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at $82,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lexington Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC raised its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 366.6% during the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 7,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 6,166 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LXP. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Lexington Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

Shares of LXP opened at $14.26 on Thursday. Lexington Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $10.18 and a twelve month high of $15.74. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05, a P/E/G ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.06.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $83.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.23 million. Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 65.94% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. Analysts predict that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from Lexington Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.76%.

Lexington Realty Trust Company Profile

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

