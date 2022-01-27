Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Stock Holdings in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) by 19.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,418 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,867 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Simmons First National were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,320 shares of the bank’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,135 shares of the bank’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,747 shares of the bank’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,762 shares of the bank’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 239,386 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SFNC stock opened at $29.23 on Thursday. Simmons First National Co. has a 52-week low of $24.33 and a 52-week high of $33.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.11.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $193.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.88 million. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 31.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Simmons First National in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Simmons First National to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th.

In other Simmons First National news, EVP Paul D. Kanneman sold 5,785 shares of Simmons First National stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $173,897.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Simmons First National Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and other financial products and services to individual and corporate customers. It conducts banking operations in communities throughout Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.

