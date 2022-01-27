Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Stock Holdings in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) by 22.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,184 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PAG. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 2,318.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after buying an additional 23,276 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Penske Automotive Group by 7.4% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Penske Automotive Group by 75.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 606,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,789,000 after purchasing an additional 260,834 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Penske Automotive Group during the second quarter worth about $192,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 637,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,374,000 after purchasing an additional 71,562 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PAG opened at $100.04 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $102.91 and its 200 day moving average is $97.99. The company has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.44 and a 1 year high of $114.34.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $4.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 30.40% and a net margin of 4.29%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.87 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 14.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PAG has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens upped their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Penske Automotive Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Penske Automotive Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.20.

Penske Automotive Group Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as an international transportation services company, which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts & services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

