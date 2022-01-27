Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $511.80.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th.

TDY traded down $5.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $400.28. The stock had a trading volume of 12,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,651. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $427.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $436.97. Teledyne Technologies has a 52 week low of $353.82 and a 52 week high of $465.40.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.34. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies will post 16.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Simon M. Lorne sold 5,450 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.70, for a total value of $2,374,565.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 2,000 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 712.5% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 65 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 6,700.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 68 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 375.0% in the third quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 133 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.

