Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.34 EPS

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.34, RTT News reports. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Teledyne Technologies updated its Q1 guidance to $4.02-4.10 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $17.60-18.00 EPS.
TDY traded up $7.52 on Thursday, reaching $413.51. 5,527 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,651. The company’s 50 day moving average is $427.49 and its 200-day moving average is $436.97. The company has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.07, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.12. Teledyne Technologies has a twelve month low of $353.82 and a twelve month high of $465.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.78.
In other Teledyne Technologies news, Director Simon M. Lorne sold 5,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.70, for a total value of $2,374,565.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teledyne Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $511.80.
About Teledyne Technologies
Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.
