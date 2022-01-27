Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.34 EPS

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.34, RTT News reports. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Teledyne Technologies updated its Q1 guidance to $4.02-4.10 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $17.60-18.00 EPS.

TDY traded up $7.52 on Thursday, reaching $413.51. 5,527 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,651. The company’s 50 day moving average is $427.49 and its 200-day moving average is $436.97. The company has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.07, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.12. Teledyne Technologies has a twelve month low of $353.82 and a twelve month high of $465.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.78.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, Director Simon M. Lorne sold 5,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.70, for a total value of $2,374,565.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 202.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,839 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 90,288 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.29% of Teledyne Technologies worth $56,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teledyne Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $511.80.

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.

