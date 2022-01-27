Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.02-4.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.93. Teledyne Technologies also updated its FY22 guidance to $17.60-18.00 EPS.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $511.80.

TDY stock opened at $405.99 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $427.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $436.97. Teledyne Technologies has a 12 month low of $353.82 and a 12 month high of $465.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.12.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.34. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies will post 16.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, Director Simon M. Lorne sold 5,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.70, for a total transaction of $2,374,565.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Teledyne Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 202.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 134,839 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,288 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.29% of Teledyne Technologies worth $56,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 88.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.

