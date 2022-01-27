Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) Receives $440.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $440.00.

TLPFY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Societe Generale cut shares of Teleperformance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Teleperformance from €420.00 ($477.27) to €440.00 ($500.00) in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TLPFY opened at $184.83 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $207.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.68. Teleperformance has a 52 week low of $163.29 and a 52 week high of $229.47.

Teleperformance SA engages in the provision of business process outsourcing, telemarketing, customer relationship management, technical support, and communication services. The firm caters to the automotive, banking, financial services, healthcare, retail, electronic commerce, technology, telecommunications, media, energy, utilities, travel, logistics, hospitality, and video games sectors.

