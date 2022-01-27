Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Now Covered by KeyCorp

Investment analysts at KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.55% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TER. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Teradyne from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Cowen upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:TER opened at $143.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $23.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $156.39 and its 200-day moving average is $134.71. Teradyne has a 52-week low of $104.05 and a 52-week high of $168.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.35.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. Teradyne had a return on equity of 42.06% and a net margin of 27.59%. The company had revenue of $885.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $868.59 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Teradyne will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Gregory Stephen Smith sold 2,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.68, for a total value of $389,801.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 1,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $243,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,194 shares of company stock valued at $2,243,610 in the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Teradyne by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Teradyne by 571.1% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Teradyne during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Teradyne by 963.6% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Teradyne during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

