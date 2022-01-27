Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $143.37, but opened at $120.00. Teradyne shares last traded at $108.47, with a volume of 106,559 shares trading hands.

Specifically, Director Timothy E. Guertin sold 4,500 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $630,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gregory Stephen Smith sold 2,732 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.68, for a total transaction of $389,801.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,194 shares of company stock valued at $2,243,610. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $172.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. DA Davidson raised shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Teradyne in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Teradyne currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.13.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $156.39 and its 200 day moving average is $134.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.35. The stock has a market cap of $17.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.38.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $885.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $868.59 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 42.06% and a net margin of 27.59%. Teradyne’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Research analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. This is a boost from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.53%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Teradyne by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 963.6% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 571.1% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. 94.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teradyne Company Profile (NASDAQ:TER)

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

