Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Acquired by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 46.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 736 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Laffer Tengler Investments grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 5,000.0% in the second quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 51 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on TSLA shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $950.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $950.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $580.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $918.55.

In other news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 88,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,229.06, for a total transaction of $108,771,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,026.75, for a total transaction of $1,283,437.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,269,222 shares of company stock worth $4,477,295,447. 25.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $937.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $941.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 303.37, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.98. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $539.49 and a 52 week high of $1,243.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,044.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $889.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.65 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

