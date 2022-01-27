Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Given New $660.00 Price Target at Cowen

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Cowen from $625.00 to $660.00 in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. Cowen’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 25.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Tesla from $1,100.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Tesla from $750.00 to $900.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Tesla from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and set a $1,200.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $925.41.

Get Tesla alerts:

NASDAQ TSLA traded down $48.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching $888.89. 360,287 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,945,857. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,044.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $889.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $892.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 290.12, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $539.49 and a fifty-two week high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.65 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. The business’s revenue was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Tesla will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 917 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $980.47, for a total value of $899,090.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,141.66, for a total transaction of $28,541,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,269,222 shares of company stock valued at $4,477,295,447 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,311,100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,342,557,000 after purchasing an additional 339,745 shares in the last quarter. Stevard LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,907,000. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,486 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,804,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 142,161 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $96,627,000 after purchasing an additional 17,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Tesla by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 45,935 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $35,622,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. 40.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

Recommended Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.