Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) PT Set at $295.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) received a $295.00 price objective from stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 68.53% from the stock’s current price.

TSLA has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Tesla from $660.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Wedbush lifted their price target on Tesla from $1,100.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their price target on Tesla from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Tesla in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $924.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $907.23.

TSLA stock opened at $937.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,044.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $889.31. The company has a market cap of $941.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 303.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.98. Tesla has a twelve month low of $539.49 and a twelve month high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.18. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,160.85, for a total value of $1,276,935.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,063.51, for a total value of $1,329,387.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,269,222 shares of company stock worth $4,477,295,447 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at about $258,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 176 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Tesla by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 142,161 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $96,627,000 after buying an additional 17,698 shares during the period. AtonRa Partners raised its stake in Tesla by 81.4% during the 2nd quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 5,621 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,821,000 after buying an additional 2,523 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in Tesla by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 11,386 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,739,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. 40.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

