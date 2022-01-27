Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) PT Raised to $190.00 at Mizuho

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.54% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on TXN. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $208.00 to $206.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.00.

TXN opened at $178.33 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $188.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.19. Texas Instruments has a twelve month low of $161.67 and a twelve month high of $202.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 5.63. The firm has a market cap of $164.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.92.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.33. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 68.63% and a net margin of 41.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total transaction of $805,332.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark Gary sold 4,991 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $948,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,241 shares of company stock worth $10,772,343 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 24.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 23,687,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,552,898,000 after acquiring an additional 4,689,046 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the second quarter valued at $572,588,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 99.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,380,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $849,962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180,174 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,899,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,011,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871,544 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at $234,743,000. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

