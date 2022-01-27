The Brunner Investment Trust (LON:BUT) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1,093.13

The Brunner Investment Trust PLC (LON:BUT) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,093.13 ($14.75) and traded as low as GBX 1,030 ($13.90). The Brunner Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 1,035 ($13.96), with a volume of 83,925 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of £456.82 million and a PE ratio of 4.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,092.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,058.81.

About The Brunner Investment Trust (LON:BUT)

The Brunner Investment Trust PLC is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors GmbH, UK Branch. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

