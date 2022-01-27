The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $98.15

The Descartes Systems Group Inc (TSE:DSG) (NASDAQ:DSGX)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$98.15 and traded as low as C$84.67. The Descartes Systems Group shares last traded at C$85.60, with a volume of 146,403 shares.
The company has a market capitalization of C$7.25 billion and a PE ratio of 69.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$98.60 and a 200 day moving average of C$98.15.
The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG) (NASDAQ:DSGX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported C$0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$104.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$134.36 million. Equities analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG)
The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.
