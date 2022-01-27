The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc (LON:EDIN) Declares GBX 6 Dividend

The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc (LON:EDIN) announced a dividend on Wednesday, January 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share on Friday, February 25th. This represents a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

EDIN stock opened at GBX 639.05 ($8.62) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 630.21 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 617.73. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.95. The Edinburgh Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 522 ($7.04) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 659 ($8.89). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.13, a current ratio of 58.09 and a quick ratio of 51.08.

About The Edinburgh Investment Trust

The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Majedie Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying growth stocks of companies.

