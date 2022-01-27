The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc (LON:EDIN) Declares GBX 6 Dividend

The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc (LON:EDIN) announced a dividend on Wednesday, January 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share on Friday, February 25th. This represents a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
EDIN stock opened at GBX 639.05 ($8.62) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 630.21 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 617.73. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.95. The Edinburgh Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 522 ($7.04) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 659 ($8.89). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.13, a current ratio of 58.09 and a quick ratio of 51.08.
About The Edinburgh Investment Trust
