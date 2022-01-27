The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $8.69. The GDL Fund shares last traded at $8.65, with a volume of 8,954 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.55%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The GDL Fund by 172.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 279,374 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 176,874 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in The GDL Fund by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 197,442 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after buying an additional 29,740 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lifted its holdings in The GDL Fund by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 1,854,307 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $16,652,000 after buying an additional 16,900 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in The GDL Fund by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 618,811 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,557,000 after buying an additional 10,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zazove Associates LLC acquired a new position in The GDL Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $1,826,000.

The GDL Fund Company Profile (NYSE:GDL)

The GDL Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in securities of companies involved in publicly announced mergers, takeovers, tender offers, and leveraged buyouts.

