The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $8.69. The GDL Fund shares last traded at $8.65, with a volume of 8,954 shares trading hands.
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.92.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.55%.
The GDL Fund Company Profile (NYSE:GDL)
The GDL Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in securities of companies involved in publicly announced mergers, takeovers, tender offers, and leveraged buyouts.
