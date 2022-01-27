The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give FedEx (NYSE:FDX) a $343.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a $343.00 price objective on FedEx (NYSE:FDX) in a report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on FDX. Bank of America increased their target price on FedEx from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Stephens raised their price objective on FedEx from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on FedEx from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Berenberg Bank set a $330.00 price objective on FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $312.00 price objective on FedEx in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FedEx currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $314.64.

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $243.16 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $248.97 and a 200 day moving average of $253.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $64.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.30. FedEx has a 52 week low of $216.34 and a 52 week high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $23.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.42 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 5.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FedEx will post 20.82 EPS for the current year.

FedEx announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 16th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the shipping service provider to repurchase up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 10th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.53%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in FedEx by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in FedEx by 112.4% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 189 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.87% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

