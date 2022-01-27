The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Delos Wealth Advisors LLC

Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 79.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 594 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,235 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Boit C F David bought a new position in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 1,262.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 327 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total value of $5,713,319.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total transaction of $7,460,396.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HD traded up $2.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $359.98. The company had a trading volume of 27,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,207,146. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $395.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $359.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $375.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.98. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $246.59 and a 12-month high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The firm had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 44.12%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $470.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $390.00 to $428.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $418.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $417.30.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

