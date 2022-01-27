The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.17.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LEV. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Lion Electric from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Lion Electric in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $16.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lion Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Lion Electric from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Lion Electric from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Lion Electric stock opened at $7.82 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.89. Lion Electric has a 52 week low of $7.20 and a 52 week high of $28.17.

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $11.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lion Electric will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Lion Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $278,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in Lion Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,356,000. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in Lion Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $602,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Lion Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lion Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Lion Electric Company Profile

The Lion Electric Company manufactures all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. It primarily offers buses and trucks. The company is based in Saint-JÃ©rÃ´me, Canada.

