The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.17.
A number of research firms have recently commented on LEV. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Lion Electric from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Lion Electric in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $16.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lion Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Lion Electric from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Lion Electric from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th.
Lion Electric stock opened at $7.82 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.89. Lion Electric has a 52 week low of $7.20 and a 52 week high of $28.17.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Lion Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $278,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in Lion Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,356,000. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in Lion Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $602,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Lion Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lion Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.60% of the company’s stock.
Lion Electric Company Profile
The Lion Electric Company manufactures all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. It primarily offers buses and trucks. The company is based in Saint-JÃ©rÃ´me, Canada.
