The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) Receives $25.33 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.33.

MTW has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Manitowoc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Manitowoc from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Manitowoc from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Manitowoc by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 103,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,541,000 after acquiring an additional 23,747 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Manitowoc by 2,892.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC bought a new position in shares of Manitowoc in the 3rd quarter worth $446,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Manitowoc by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Manitowoc during the 3rd quarter valued at about $359,000. 74.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTW traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.62. 768,805 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 279,000. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.22. Manitowoc has a 52-week low of $12.94 and a 52-week high of $28.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $617.42 million, a PE ratio of 39.16 and a beta of 2.24.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). Manitowoc had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 4.32%. The business had revenue of $404.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Manitowoc will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Manitowoc Company Profile

The Manitowoc Co, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The firm designs, manufactures, markets and supports product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks and industrial cranes under the Grove, Potain, Manitowoc, National Crane, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.

