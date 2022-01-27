The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Cuts Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,374,002 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,007,366 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Oracle were worth $206,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 115.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 183.5% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 309 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 42.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 target price on Oracle in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Societe Generale boosted their target price on Oracle from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $95.00 price objective on Oracle in a report on Monday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $110.00 price objective on Oracle in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Oracle from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.96.

In other Oracle news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 30,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total value of $2,678,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 20,482 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total transaction of $1,837,030.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 43.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $79.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $90.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $60.21 and a 12 month high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. Oracle had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 1,087.71%. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 37.10%.

Oracle announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

