The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Decreases Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 580,224 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 171,715 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Accenture were worth $185,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Accenture by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,327,745 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,466,412,000 after buying an additional 157,577 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,279,859 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,619,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,098 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,434,234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,329,334,000 after purchasing an additional 252,771 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,238,617 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,428,662,000 after purchasing an additional 303,763 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,357,048 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,284,413,000 after purchasing an additional 55,738 shares during the period. 73.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Accenture news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.53, for a total value of $746,301.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.33, for a total value of $1,984,956.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,906 shares of company stock valued at $8,433,681 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ACN. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Accenture from $391.00 to $443.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Accenture from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Accenture from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Accenture from $340.00 to $397.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $387.76.

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $329.89 on Thursday. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $241.73 and a twelve month high of $417.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $374.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $349.21. The stock has a market cap of $208.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.16.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 11.54%. The business had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.37%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

