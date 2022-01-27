The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Lowers Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,323,960 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 291,969 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $287,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,667,008 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $90,035,000 after purchasing an additional 69,172 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 320,185 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $17,293,000 after purchasing an additional 13,413 shares during the last quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 126,805 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 78,278 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wimmer Associates 1 LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 47,945 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. 62.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday. Cowen lifted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.40.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $80,808.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $51.02 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.19 and a 200 day moving average of $53.57. The company has a market cap of $214.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.69 and a 12-month high of $59.85.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 16.42%. The company had revenue of $34.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.03%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

