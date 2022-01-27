The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 313,577 Shares of CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in shares of CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,225,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 313,577 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in CI Financial were worth $211,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in CI Financial by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,086,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,018,000 after acquiring an additional 364,200 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in CI Financial by 24,166.7% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 72,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 72,500 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in CI Financial by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 492,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CI Financial by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 299,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,488,000 after purchasing an additional 5,373 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of CI Financial by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 791,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,550,000 after purchasing an additional 127,063 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CIXX opened at $18.24 on Thursday. CI Financial Corp has a 12 month low of $12.36 and a 12 month high of $24.52. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. CI Financial had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 38.28%. The company had revenue of $525.23 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that CI Financial Corp will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1447 per share. This is a positive change from CI Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. CI Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.84%.

CIXX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$32.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CI Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.83.

CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management and Wealth Management. The Asset Management segment provides the majority of CI’s income and derives its revenue principally from the fees earned on the management of investment funds and other fee-earning investment products.

