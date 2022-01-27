The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Trims Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,699,441 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 213,452 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in AT&T were worth $207,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its position in AT&T by 6.9% in the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 321,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,248,000 after acquiring an additional 20,665 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in AT&T by 12.9% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,388,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,504,000 after acquiring an additional 158,535 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in AT&T by 26.2% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 469,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,506,000 after acquiring an additional 97,400 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in AT&T by 5.4% in the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 150,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,065,000 after acquiring an additional 7,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in AT&T by 220.7% in the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 148,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,288,000 after acquiring an additional 102,530 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.96% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. KeyCorp raised shares of AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.01.

T stock opened at $24.25 on Thursday. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.02 and a 1 year high of $33.88. The company has a market cap of $173.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 202.10, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.77 and a 200 day moving average of $26.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $40.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 1,733.48%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.04 per share, with a total value of $2,504,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

