The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Purchased by Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,984 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 51,837 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.13, for a total value of $8,352,495.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 49,337 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.13, for a total transaction of $7,949,670.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 301,223 shares of company stock valued at $46,591,253 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PG shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.85.

Shares of PG traded up $2.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $160.94. 160,667 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,862,051. The firm has a market cap of $389.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.56. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $121.54 and a 12-month high of $165.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The business had revenue of $20.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 63.62%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

