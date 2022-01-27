The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Shares Acquired by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 15.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,471 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 390.6% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 471 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 123.3% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

TD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$104.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$91.00 to C$104.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. lifted their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.50 to C$102.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, National Bankshares raised Toronto-Dominion Bank to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.62.

Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $79.05 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $56.37 and a 12 month high of $83.08. The stock has a market cap of $144.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.04.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The bank reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.06. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 29.72% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $10.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $0.6958 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.93%.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

Read More: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.