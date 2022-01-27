The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,024 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises about 0.6% of Empirical Finance LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 86.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 445 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 11.6% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 576 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 63.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walt Disney stock traded up $3.87 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $137.47. 355,694 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,988,823. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $129.26 and a 12 month high of $203.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $150.82 and a 200 day moving average of $167.05. The firm has a market cap of $249.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.57, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.19.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. The firm had revenue of $18.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total transaction of $1,586,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $455,696.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,210 shares of company stock valued at $5,887,223. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Macquarie decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $223.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $219.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.96.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

