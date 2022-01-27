TheStreet Upgrades Sonic Foundry (OTCMKTS:SOFO) to “C”

Sonic Foundry (OTCMKTS:SOFO) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS SOFO opened at $3.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.84 million, a P/E ratio of 9.46 and a beta of -0.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Sonic Foundry has a 12-month low of $2.81 and a 12-month high of $5.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.70.

Get Sonic Foundry alerts:

Sonic Foundry (OTCMKTS:SOFO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Sonic Foundry had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 131.95%. The business had revenue of $8.63 million during the quarter.

Sonic Foundry, Inc engages in the provision of video capture, management and webcasting solutions in education, business, and government. The firm also offers solutions for lecture capture, flipped & blended learning, campus events, learning and development, corporate communications, live events and meetings, corporate YouTube, continuing medical education, procedures, simulations, and grand rounds.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Foundry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Foundry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.