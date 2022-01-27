Thunder Mountain Gold, Inc. (OTCMKTS:THMG) Short Interest Update

Thunder Mountain Gold, Inc. (OTCMKTS:THMG) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 94.3% from the December 31st total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS THMG remained flat at $$0.09 during midday trading on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.12 and a 200 day moving average of $0.13. Thunder Mountain Gold has a 1-year low of $0.06 and a 1-year high of $0.20.

Get Thunder Mountain Gold alerts:

Thunder Mountain Gold (OTCMKTS:THMG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.33 million for the quarter. Thunder Mountain Gold had a negative return on equity of 34.89% and a negative net margin of 84.53%.

Thunder Mountain Gold, Inc operates as a mineral exploration company, which engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of premier precious and base metal properties. Its projects include South Mountain located in southwest of Boise, Idaho and Trout Creek located in Nevada. The company was founded on November 9, 1935 and is headquartered in Boise, ID.

Read More: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Thunder Mountain Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thunder Mountain Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.