Topcon (OTCMKTS:TOPCF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $11.51

Topcon Co. (OTCMKTS:TOPCF)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.51 and last traded at $11.93, with a volume of 1630 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.05.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Topcon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.73 and a 200-day moving average of $15.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 1.32.

Topcon Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of optical and digital technological products. It operates through the following business segments: Smart Infrastructure, Positioning Company, Eye Care, and Others. The Smart Infrastructure segment provides positioning and surveying instruments including Total station, Layout navigator, Mobile mapping, 3D Laser scanner, Field controller, Level, Theodolite, Rotating laser, and Pipe laser.

