Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.91 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH) – Raymond James issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Toromont Industries in a research report issued on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James analyst B. Fast forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Toromont Industries’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on TIH. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$119.00 to C$121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Toromont Industries to C$126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. ATB Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Toromont Industries in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$118.00 to C$124.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$113.00 to C$118.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toromont Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$121.39.

Shares of TSE:TIH opened at C$106.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$110.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$108.17. The firm has a market cap of C$8.76 billion and a PE ratio of 27.87. Toromont Industries has a 12-month low of C$85.68 and a 12-month high of C$115.23.

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.13 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$997.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.06 billion.

In other Toromont Industries news, Senior Officer Jennifer Cochrane sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$110.00, for a total transaction of C$55,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,265,000. Also, Director David Allan Malinauskas sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$113.25, for a total transaction of C$566,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$234,427.50. Insiders sold a total of 6,800 shares of company stock valued at $767,660 over the last three months.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. Toromont Industries’s payout ratio is 36.76%.

Toromont Industries Company Profile

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

