Torrid (NYSE:CURV) Shares Gap Up to $8.31

Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.31, but opened at $8.96. Torrid shares last traded at $9.19, with a volume of 6,967 shares trading hands.

CURV has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Torrid from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Torrid from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. The analyst said its 3Q experienced sales pressure on supply-chain related inventory delays and believes its multiple is likely to contract in near-term. He noted they narrowed FY2021 outlook and its 4Q guidance is lower versus the Street on inflationary headwinds including air freight and potential inventory delays. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Torrid from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Torrid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Torrid from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.83.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.01.

Torrid (NYSE:CURV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $306.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.36 million. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Torrid Holdings Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Torrid during the third quarter valued at about $23,809,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Torrid during the third quarter valued at about $1,877,000. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Torrid during the third quarter valued at about $13,418,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Torrid during the third quarter worth about $573,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Torrid during the third quarter worth about $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.48% of the company’s stock.

Torrid Holdings Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Torrid Parent Inc that operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

